Short Interest in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Drops By 9.8%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 783,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of ATSG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.29. 65,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,761. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

