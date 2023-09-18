Short Interest in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Decreases By 21.4%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Arco Platform Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARCE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 50,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $768.20 million, a P/E ratio of -98.21 and a beta of 0.49. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Institutional Trading of Arco Platform
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,590,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 750.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on ARCE
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arco Platform
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.