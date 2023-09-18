Short Interest in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Decreases By 21.4%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 50,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $768.20 million, a P/E ratio of -98.21 and a beta of 0.49. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arco Platform

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,590,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 750.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARCE

Arco Platform Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.