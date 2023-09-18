Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Declines By 22.5%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,700 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.
Arqit Quantum Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARQQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 757,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,614. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $10.67.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
