Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expands By 14.0%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

Get ASML alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASML

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

ASML Trading Up 0.0 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $596.70. The company had a trading volume of 556,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $676.11 and its 200-day moving average is $673.28. The stock has a market cap of $235.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Equities analysts predict that ASML will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

