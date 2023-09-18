Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Declines By 19.5%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $19.09 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

