Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Declines By 13.9%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,018,600 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 1,183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.9 days.

China Vanke Stock Up 1.7 %

China Vanke stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. China Vanke has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Get China Vanke alerts:

About China Vanke

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.