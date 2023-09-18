Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Declines By 13.9%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,018,600 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 1,183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.9 days.
China Vanke Stock Up 1.7 %
China Vanke stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. China Vanke has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.
About China Vanke
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Vanke
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Arm’s Blockbuster IPO: Big Names and High Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.