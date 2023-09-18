Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Decreases By 27.4%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 958,600 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 413,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETON has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETON

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.80. 71,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.