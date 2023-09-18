Short Interest in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Declines By 27.2%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 844,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Shares of IREN stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.63. 396,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,877. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Regal Partners Ltd raised its position in Iris Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Iris Energy by 56.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 121,660 shares during the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.51.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

