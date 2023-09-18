Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Rises By 26.7%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.0 days.
Kardex Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KRDXF remained flat at $225.00 on Monday. Kardex has a 12 month low of $139.88 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.94.
About Kardex
