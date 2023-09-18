Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Rises By 26.7%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Kardex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KRDXF remained flat at $225.00 on Monday. Kardex has a 12 month low of $139.88 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.94.

About Kardex

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

