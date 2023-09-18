Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Declines By 21.7%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCN opened at $7.10 on Monday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
