Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Declines By 21.7%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCN opened at $7.10 on Monday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 689,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 558.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 190,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 161,374 shares in the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

