Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Decreases By 17.8%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,030,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 35,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,843,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,163,000 after purchasing an additional 343,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,064,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 243,880 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 307,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

