Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Declines By 28.0%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:JRS opened at $6.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
