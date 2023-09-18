Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Declines By 28.0%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JRS opened at $6.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

