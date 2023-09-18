Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Drops By 21.8%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NRGX opened at $16.99 on Monday. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Insider Activity at PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $48,375.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,023,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,163,491.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 947,176 shares of company stock worth $15,651,093 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

Featured Articles

