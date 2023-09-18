Short Interest in PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF) Declines By 19.1%

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:PGCPF opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. PTT Global Chemical Public has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $1.32.

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited research and develop plastic and chemical products in Thailand and internationally. The company offers refined products, which includes liquefied petroleum gas, light naphtha, reformate, jet fuel, diesel, and fuel oil; aromatics including benzene, toluene, paraxylene, cyclohexane, orthoxylene, and mixed xylenes; and olefins comprising ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and butene.

