Short Interest in PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF) Declines By 19.1%

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
PTT Global Chemical Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PGCPF opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. PTT Global Chemical Public has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $1.32.
PTT Global Chemical Public Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PTT Global Chemical Public
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Arm’s Blockbuster IPO: Big Names and High Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for PTT Global Chemical Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Global Chemical Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.