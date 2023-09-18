Short Interest in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Decreases By 20.2%

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 861,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital cut Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim lowered Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of RAIN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,918. Rain Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

