Short Interest in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Decreases By 21.9%

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 210,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

V2X Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of V2X stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. V2X has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,115,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,080,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,839,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,349,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

