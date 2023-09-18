Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 804,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,173.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LWSCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

LWSCF stock remained flat at $8.41 during midday trading on Monday. 12,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

