Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Holdings Lifted by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 854.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,869 shares during the period. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF accounts for 2.0% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 1.06% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 2,890.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 982,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 949,552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 289,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 90,150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SVOL opened at $23.01 on Monday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.