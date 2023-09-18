SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.44 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $224.16 million and $16.44 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016731 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,283.23 or 0.99997266 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18021138 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $11,773,591.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

