Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115,968 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254,662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 425.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,008,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

