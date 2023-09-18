Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Shares of SNN stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $33.08.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
