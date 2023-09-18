Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Trimmed by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.38. 20,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.75 and a 12 month high of $297.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CL King started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,761. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

