South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOUHY. Citigroup cut South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.44) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 410 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.01) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 245 ($3.07) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.00.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. South32 has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $17.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

