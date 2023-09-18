Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $79.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.50. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.