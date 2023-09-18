S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $453.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPGI. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $388.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.79 and a 200 day moving average of $373.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,857 shares of company stock worth $8,549,352. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

