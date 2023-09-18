SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.60 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

