SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 9.1% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 632,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 981,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,885,000 after purchasing an additional 456,007 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,947,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 97,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 97,356 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 114,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,046. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

