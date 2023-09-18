SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Reduced by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.22. 99,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

