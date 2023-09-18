SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 97,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $37.91 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.