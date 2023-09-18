SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 123,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,514. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.42.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.