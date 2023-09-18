SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,548,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,553,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 536,985 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,807,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.