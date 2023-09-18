Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 334,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,824,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

