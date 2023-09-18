Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Splunk by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 21.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $1,310,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Splunk by 141.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK stock opened at $120.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.15, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $125.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.24.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

