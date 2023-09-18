Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.60.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

