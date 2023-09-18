Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$6.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCW. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$168.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.10 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.6102564 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.
In related news, Senior Officer James Charles Rukin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$115,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.
