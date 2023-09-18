Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$6.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCW. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Price Performance

TCW opened at C$4.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.66 and a twelve month high of C$5.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.64.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$168.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.10 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.6102564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer James Charles Rukin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$115,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.