StockNews.com Upgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Trading Down 1.4 %

TGT opened at $123.05 on Thursday. Target has a 1-year low of $120.75 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Target will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.