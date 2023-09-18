Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,534 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,785,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

