Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 545 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.06. 184,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.38. The stock has a market cap of $189.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

