Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 749.5% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,011,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,209,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

Broadcom stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $849.13. 437,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,279. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company has a market capitalization of $350.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $875.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $763.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

