Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.53. 340,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,623. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $283.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.09. The company has a market cap of $187.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

