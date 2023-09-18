Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.4% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.83 on Monday, reaching $560.19. 196,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,062. The company has a market capitalization of $248.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $551.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.