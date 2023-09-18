Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,783 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 51,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 33,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.75. 1,883,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,042. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

