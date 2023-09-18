Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $409.27. 1,206,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

