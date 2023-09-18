Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,276 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.84. 51,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,944. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $77.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

