StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 667.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,938 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in StoneCo by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

StoneCo Price Performance

StoneCo stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo



StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

