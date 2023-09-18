Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) PT Lowered to $2.00

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

STRM stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $45.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

