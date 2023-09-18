Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Hits $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded up 30.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 69.9% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $122.93 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,236.65 or 0.99999041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003717 USD and is up 48.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $140.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.