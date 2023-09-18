Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after buying an additional 1,447,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after buying an additional 512,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,316,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,045,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

