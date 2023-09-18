Sunburst Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.29 and a 200 day moving average of $193.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.