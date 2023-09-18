Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $11.19 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.27. 289,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

